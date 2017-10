‘Empire’ TM Suit Against Fox Faces Skeptical 9th Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 7:57 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel appeared skeptical Tuesday about record label Empire Distribution Inc.’s bid to revive its trademark infringement suit against Fox over the television series “Empire,” pressing Empire’s attorney on why Fox’s hit show and related albums aren’t shielded from trademark claims by the First Amendment.



Empire sought the reversal of a district court order clearing Twentieth Century Fox’s use of “Empire” for its TV series, a drama based around a fictional hip hop label of the same name. Fox filed a preemptive lawsuit last...

