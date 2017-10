Ticketmaster Says Withheld Docs an Error in Antitrust Row

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Live Nation and Ticketmaster asked a California federal judge on Tuesday not to sanction them for failing to produce nearly 4,000 documents during initial discovery in Songkick's suit alleging the companies have a monopoly on ticket sales, saying the human error was an unintentional oversight and reflects a miniscule fraction of the documents it produced without a hitch.



Of 770,000 documents handed over to Songkick, a concert ticketing startup suing over the companies’ alleged monopoly of ticket sales, Live Nation and Ticketmaster said their “costly” electronic...

