1st Circ. Backs Juror Misconduct Probe, Affirms Conviction

Law360, Boston (October 3, 2017, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A First Circuit panel Tuesday found that a lower court hadn’t mishandled its inquiry into a claim of juror misconduct raised by a man convicted by a Boston federal jury of using his school admissions consulting business to embezzle more than $650,000, affirming his conviction.



Mark J. Zimny, who was found guilty in April 2015 on wire fraud, money laundering and tax fraud charges and sentenced to five years in prison, had alleged a slew of shortcomings in a Massachusetts federal court’s inquiry into the alleged...

