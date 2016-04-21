Revised SunEdison D&O Allocation Pact Gets Judge's OK

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Tuesday approved an insurance benefit allocation agreement for SunEdison Inc. and its affiliated solar yieldcos after receiving revisions addressing the concerns of two former executives afraid of losing policy protections.

SunEdison attorneys told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein that a “furious” week of negotiations had resulted in new language in an agreement to split the approximately $50 million that remains in a directors and officers insurance policy shared between the energy company and yieldcos TerraForm Global and TerraForm Power that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

SunEdison, Inc., et al.,


Case Number

1:16-bk-10992

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

April 21, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular