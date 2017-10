Kasowitz Benson Can't Exit Ampal Ch. 7 Case, Judge Rules

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday found the CEO of energy investment holding company Ampal-American Israel Corp. in contempt for failing to respond to discovery and denied his attorneys permission to withdraw until the issue is settled.



At Tuesday’s hearing U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stuart M. Bernstein gave Yosef Maiman and Merhav (MNF) Ltd. 14 days to produce computer servers sought by Merhav Ampal Group or face contempt sanctions, and denied Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP permission to withdraw after its Daniel Fliman and newly hired Maiman...

