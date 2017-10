LA Sues DOJ For Tying Policing Funds To Immigration

Law360, Los Angeles (October 3, 2017, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The City of Los Angeles has sued the U.S. Department of Justice to block the Trump administration’s plan to strap immigration enforcement terms to an existing federal grant funding community policing, calling the move unconstitutional and incompatible with the grant program enacted by Congress.



The lawsuit filed Friday by City Attorney Mike Feuer in California federal court seeks an injunction to prevent Attorney General Jeff Sessions from imposing the new conditions on the Community Oriented Policing Services, or COPS, program, which it says punishes cities that...

