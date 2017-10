Junior Mints Packages Have Too Much Air, Consumer Claims

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Tootsie Roll Industries’ Junior Mints candies are packaged with too much empty space — almost twice as much as Hershey’s comparably sized Milk Duds — a proposed class of consumers told a New York federal court on Tuesday, claiming they paid for more candy than they actually received.



Biola Daniel, who bought one 3.5-ounce package of Junior Mints for $1.49 at a Duane Reade in New York City, said in her complaint that Tootsie Roll Industries LLC has been deceiving customers into thinking the boxes contain...

