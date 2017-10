Allergy Care Antitrust Case Headed Toward Trial

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has allowed an antitrust suit brought by a remote allergy services provider against an allergy advocacy group and an allergy test maker to proceed to trial, ruling that the evidence did not support counterclaims or efforts to have the case tossed.



United Allergy Services will be able to continue pursuing the case, which claims that Allergy and Asthma Network Mothers of Asthmatics and allergy test maker Phadia US Inc. conspired with each other, allergist trade associations and others to keep UAS out...

To view the full article, register now.