Hill Wallack Adds Real Estate Partner In New Jersey

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Hill Wallack LLP has added Nancy F. Goldstein as a partner in the New Jersey-based firm's real estate and corporate law practice groups, where she'll represent individuals and businesses in the sale and financing of residential and commercial properties throughout the state, the firm announced earlier this month.



A founding member of the former Goldstein & Herst PC, Goldstein brings the real estate group's roster to 12 attorneys and will also lend a hand in Hill Wallack's corporate law practice when real estate matters overlap, according...

