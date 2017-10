Vitamin World Landlords Seek Protection In Final DIP Order

Law360, Wilmington (October 3, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- A group of landlords that lease retail space for stores operated by bankrupt Vitamin World Inc. filed an objection Tuesday in Delaware seeking to ensure their rights are protected when the debtor files its final post-petition financing order later this week.



The landlords say they have seen drafts of the proposed final debtor-in-possession order that include customary protections afforded to landlords in Chapter 11 cases, but filed the objection to make sure the final order keeps language limiting lien rights to the store leases and access...

To view the full article, register now.