Travel Ban Unlawfully Applied To Syrian Family, Suit Says

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A U.S. citizen has been wrongfully kept from reuniting with her Syrian sister and other relatives after the Trump administration’s travel ban was wrongfully applied to them, the family has contended in D.C. federal court.



The federal government’s refusal to issue entry visas to the citizen’s sister, brother-in-law and four nieces and nephews violates their rights under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and other agency policies, according to the Sept. 28 complaint that was entered Tuesday in the District of Columbia....

