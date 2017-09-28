Travel Ban Unlawfully Applied To Syrian Family, Suit Says

By Kevin Penton

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A U.S. citizen has been wrongfully kept from reuniting with her Syrian sister and other relatives after the Trump administration’s travel ban was wrongfully applied to them, the family has contended in D.C. federal court.

The federal government’s refusal to issue entry visas to the citizen’s sister, brother-in-law and four nieces and nephews violates their rights under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the Administrative Procedure Act and other agency policies, according to the Sept. 28 complaint that was entered Tuesday in the District of Columbia....
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

DOE 1 et al v. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY et al


Case Number

1:17-cv-02005

Court

District Of Columbia

Nature of Suit

Administrative Procedure Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Royce C. Lamberth

Date Filed

September 28, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

