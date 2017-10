GAO Revives McCann-Erickson's Bid For $4B Army Ad Deal

Law360, Washington (October 4, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT) -- The Government Accountability Office has upheld a bid protest from McCann-Erickson USA Inc. over a $4 billion Department of the Army marketing contract, finding the Army failed to properly evaluate the contractor’s proposal before eliminating it from consideration.



The Army eliminated ME’s proposal for an advertising and marketing contract lasting up to 10 years on the basis of a “superficial” review of the proposal’s compliance with preparation instructions, according to a Sept. 18 GAO decision made public Tuesday.



Such a review was not a part of...

To view the full article, register now.