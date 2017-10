Wyndham Can't Decertify Sales Rep Class In OT Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal magistrate judge on Tuesday rejected a bid by two Wyndham family vacation companies to decertify a class of sales representatives claiming the companies forced them to work off the clock to avoid paying them overtime, ruling that the companies' argument citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling didn’t hold water.



U.S. Magistrate Judge C. Clifford Shirley Jr. denied the Wyndham companies’ motion to decertify lead plaintiffs Jesse and Michael Pierce’s conditionally certified collective action, saying the companies had wrongly interpreted the high court’s 2016...

To view the full article, register now.