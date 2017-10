Feds Fight Ex-ArthroCare CEO's Bid To Nix Fraud Conviction

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT) -- ArthroCare Corp.’s former CEO is trying to get his conviction for defrauding investors of some $750 million thrown out by relying on arguments the court has already shut down, prosecutors said as they urged a Texas federal judge Tuesday to uphold the conviction.



Prosecutors said that at the motion to dismiss stage, the court had rejected Michael Baker’s arguments that the government needed to prove that he gained a “mirror image” of what the investors lost. They said that Baker's Sept. 22 acquittal motion relies on exactly the...

