Gilead To Take 9th Circ. Escobar Ruling To High Court

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. on Tuesday said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a major Ninth Circuit ruling on False Claims Act liability, arguing that it created a circuit split on the Supreme Court's landmark Escobar decision.



In a 20-page motion, Gilead asked the Ninth Circuit to put its July ruling on hold pending a petition to the Supreme Court. According to Gilead, there is a "reasonable probability" that justices will take the case because the Ninth Circuit's ruling conflicts with other interpretations of...

To view the full article, register now.