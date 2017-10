PCX Aerostructures Snags $136M In Gov't Contracts

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT) -- PCX Aerostructures LLC, a private equity-backed company that makes aircraft parts including wing, fuselage and engine components, has been awarded two contracts with the U.S. government totaling $136.2 million over five years, according to a Wednesday statement.



The U.S. Department of Defense has selected PCX for the indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contracts to produce, as well as overhaul and repair, components for Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopters.



Under the terms of the agreements, PCX will make new main rotorheads for the U.S. Army on a contract with a total...

