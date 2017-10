Expert Properly Barred From Med Mal Suit, NJ Panel Says

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Wednesday affirmed that a trial court judge properly barred the testimony of an expert witness in a medical malpractice case, finding the expert failed to establish a causal connection between the injury and the alleged malpractice.



The two-judge panel’s decision dealt a blow to Gail Kross, who sued plastic surgeon Gary Breslow over an allegedly botched scar revision procedure that she claims caused a host of medical complications.



Breslow was the doctor Kross had chosen after consulting several to fix...

