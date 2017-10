LCIA Arbitrations Tend To Be Less Expensive, Report Says

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The average cost of an arbitration administered by the London Court of International Arbitration is lower than that of comparable institutions regardless of the value of the dispute, but the difference is especially noticeable for larger cases, according to a report released by the institution Tuesday.



The new report on costs and duration shows that the average cost of an arbitration is just under $100,000 and that such proceedings last an average of 16 months. Tribunal fees at the LCIA are on average 50 percent lower...

To view the full article, register now.