EEOC Fights To Keep Expert Witness In Darden Unit Bias Suit

Law360, Miami (October 4, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission fired back at a challenge Wednesday to its expert witness in an age discrimination suit against Darden Restaurant Inc.'s Seasons 52 restaurant chain, arguing that the witness' statistical analysis met the court's standard for expert testimony.



The EEOC said the challenge by Darden unit GMRI Inc., which operates the Seasons 52 restaurants, to EEOC expert Dr. David Neumark, an economist at the University of California, Irvine, is without merit because Neumark's testimony meets each of the requirements for the federal test...

To view the full article, register now.