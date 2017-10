Juvenile Immigrants Sue Facility Over Abusive Conditions

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- An unaccompanied immigrant minor in detention at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center challenged allegedly inhumane conditions at the facility in a proposed class action filed in Virginia federal Wednesday, accusing its staff of denying necessary mental health care, racial and national origin discrimination, and using excessive force.



The 17-year-old Mexican boy, filing suit under the pseudonym "John Doe," alleged violations of his Fifth and Fourteenth amendment rights to be kept physically safe and free from harm, seeking to represent a proposed class of at least 30...

