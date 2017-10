NJ Panel Says Negligence Isn't Obvious, Tosses Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Wednesday tossed a suit accusing a pain management doctor of botching a woman’s epidural injections, saying the alleged negligence isn’t obvious to a layperson, so the patient is required to submit a valid expert medical opinion, which she failed to do.



A two-judge Superior Court panel affirmed the dismissal of a suit brought by Diana Dasent accusing Dr. Todd Koppel, his practice group Garden State Pain Management, and Clifton Surgery Center of negligently performing epidural injections in her neck that...

