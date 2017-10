Frito-Lay Agrees To Change Labels To End 'All Natural' Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Frito-Lay has removed wording on its labels saying that certain chips and dip products are “made with all natural ingredients,” and has agreed to further labeling restrictions to resolve a five-year-old false labeling lawsuit, a proposed class of consumers told a New York federal judge on Tuesday.



The proposed class of Tostitos tortilla chips, SunChips and Fritos Bean Dip consumers asked the court for final approval of the deal, which they said fulfills the lawsuit’s main objective: to get “all natural” off the label given claims...

To view the full article, register now.