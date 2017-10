HCA Hospitals To Pay $8.6M Over Ambulance Co. Kickbacks

Law360, Dallas (October 4, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Four Houston-area hospitals affiliated with HCA Holdings Inc. will pay $8.6 million to settle False Claims Act suits accusing them of accepting kickbacks from ambulance companies in exchange for referrals of Medicare and Medicaid patients, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday.



The deal with the HCA hospitals ends two FCA complaints filed in 2011 by three whistleblowers who have worked in the ambulance industry, and stems from the same investigation that led to a $3 million settlement in late 2015 with a Texas nursing home...

