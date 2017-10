2nd Circ. Nixes Harleysville Coverage In Injury Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday excused Harleysville Insurance Co. from any coverage of a hospital construction accident, saying the insurer's policy with a subcontractor does not make either the upstate New York medical center or the main contractor an additional insured.



In a summary order, the appellate panel upheld a district court's finding that contractor LeChase Construction Corp. was not covered under a Harleysville commercial general liability policy issued to subcontractor The Kimmel Co., whose employee suffered an injury. The Second Circuit also reversed the lower court's...

