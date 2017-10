BMC, Tufts Secure MassHealth Contracts Worth $1B Per Year

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Boston Medical Center Health Plan and the Tufts Health Public Plans have nabbed five-year contracts with MassHealth collectively worth about $1 billion a year to manage primary, specialty, behavioral and pharmacy care for up to 200,000 members, the state’s health and human services office announced on Tuesday.



The managed care organizations were selected out of six bidders to serve roughly 150,000 to 200,000 members of MassHealth under contracts that take effect in March and run through December 2022, representing another key step in Massachusetts’ efforts...

