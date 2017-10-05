Dueling US, EU Tax Claims May Pose Challenge For Amazon

Law360, Washington (October 5, 2017, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Amazon in recent days has found itself defending against overlapping tax claims from the European Commission and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, with no clear path to disputing them if the IRS prevails.



The commission on Wednesday ordered Luxembourg to recover €250 million ($294 million) in corporate income taxes from the retail giant, finding a tax ruling the country granted Amazon.com Inc. amounted to anti-competitive state aid. The tax ruling sanctioned an arrangement whereby Amazon’s Luxembourg operating company paid a holding company — which the commission...

