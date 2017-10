Bill Calls For End To Private Immigration Detention Centers

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Regulations for when to detain immigrants suspected of being in the U.S. without authorization would change and living standards at the locations where they are held would be amended under a bill introduced Tuesday by House Democrats.



The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act would call for the end of the use of private facilities to detain immigrants, would require probable cause for detaining individuals during the course of their immigration proceedings and would set federal standards for detention matters, such as meals, medical care and detainee...

To view the full article, register now.