Fraudster In $23M Investment Scheme Can't Lose Receiver

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday refused to dissolve a receivership order and a preliminary injunction against a company and its owner alleged to have run a $23 million investment scheme, saying there was no evidence of changed circumstances or additional facts.



Thurman P. Bryant III and his company, Bryant United Capital Funding Inc., were sued in May by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which alleged Bryant scammed about 100 investors with promises of a risk-free 30 percent return, telling them their money would be...

To view the full article, register now.