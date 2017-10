SC Hospital GC Reprimanded For Representing Patient

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday publicly reprimanded a hospital’s general counsel for serving as a patient’s legal guardian and conservator despite a conflict of interest, and for employing her son to perform repair work on the patient’s home without properly monitoring the work.



The state’s highest court accepted an agreement made between the South Carolina Office of Disciplinary Counsel and Lisabeth Kirk Rogers, who served as general counsel for Oconee Medical Center during the time period in question and admitted to concurrently serving as...

