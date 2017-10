1st Circ. Nixes Suit On Ex-Husband's Use Of FBI Surveillance

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Tuesday declined to revive a lawsuit in which the ex-wife of an FBI agent accused the federal government of negligently supervising his use of the bureau's surveillance equipment, which she said he used to keep track of her during their marriage.



A unanimous three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Aida Gordo-González's Federal Tort Claims Act suit against the U.S. government, in which she sought at least $1 million in damages on her claims that its negligent supervision enabled her former husband, FBI...

