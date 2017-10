4 Ways To Stay Ahead Of Overtime Issues

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT) -- Ever since BlackBerrys came on the scene (and smartphones now) the work day is no longer a 9-to-5 proposition. The relentless drive for productivity, and the increasing demand for instant gratification, requires employees to be responsive to supervisors and customers immediately, no matter if it is after hours or the weekend.



While smartphones and remote access to company computer systems has allowed flexibility for employees, it has also created an "electronic tether" in which the employees are essentially always on call. In 2015, the U.S. Department...

