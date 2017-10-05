Top 4 Groups Lobbying The FCC

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Now that the FCC's comment period on net neutrality has closed, lobbyists are turning their attention to proposed mergers, emergency communications and satellite regulation, among other hot topics.



In recent weeks, the Federal Communications Commission has received 285 ex parte filings, or lobbying-focused communications from companies and associations that largely detail conversations and meetings with agency staffers.



Recent comments reflect a focus on proposals including CenturyLink Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Level 3 Communications LLC and new rate structures for telecommunications relay services.



Here, Law360 discusses the...

To view the full article, register now.