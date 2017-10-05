Top 4 Groups Lobbying The FCC
In recent weeks, the Federal Communications Commission has received 285 ex parte filings, or lobbying-focused communications from companies and associations that largely detail conversations and meetings with agency staffers.
Recent comments reflect a focus on proposals including CenturyLink Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Level 3 Communications LLC and new rate structures for telecommunications relay services.
Here, Law360 discusses the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login