Judge Strikes Part Of DynCorp's Defense In $135M FCA Suit

Law360, Washington (October 5, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Wednesday shot down part of DynCorp International Inc.’s affirmative defense in a $135 million False Claims Act suit in which the contractor is accused of overbilling the federal government for years on a U.S. State Department contract for security in Iraq.



U.S. District Judge Ellen Segal Huvelle agreed to strike DynCorp’s defenses asserting the U.S. waived its claims related to DynCorp’s charges for services from Corporate Bank Financial Services, its subcontractor on a security contract in Iraq, when a contracting officer agreed...

