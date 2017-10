11th Circ. Kills Malpractice Claims Against Boies Schiller

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel Wednesday did not revive claims of malpractice against Boies Schiller Flexner LLP by Colombian nationals who said the firm put them at risk for retaliation, ruling that they failed to show an injury.



Boies Schiller’s publication of the names of the plaintiffs — who allegedly had family members assassinated by Colombian paramilitary groups funded by Chiquita Brands International Inc. — did not result in any threat or harm, the panel said in a unanimous, unpublished decision.



Attorney Paul Wolf claims that the...

