Judge Nixes Arpaio's Criminal Case After Trump Pardon

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a criminal contempt of court case against former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in the wake of President Donald Trump's pardon, but she’s still considering a request from Arpaio to throw out all rulings in the case, according to an Arpaio attorney and media reports.



In a hearing in Arizona, U.S. District Judge Susan Bolton upheld the validity of the president’s pardon despite claims from critics that letting his clemency stand would encourage officials to disobey future court orders.



The 85-year-old...

