Enviros Hit FAA With Suit Over Air Tours In National Parks

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Two environmental groups filed suit against the Federal Aviation Administration in D.C. federal court Wednesday, seeking to limit air tour operations in national parks, including the Great Smoky Mountains and the Hawaii Volcanoes, due to noise and disruption from excessive flights.



Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Hawaii Island Coalition Malama Pono are calling on the FAA to develop an air tour management plan or voluntary agreements to protect seven parks allegedly impaired by overflights, naming in their suit Bryce Canyon, Glacier National, Haleakala, Lake...

To view the full article, register now.