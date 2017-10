Trader Joe's Still Can’t Escape Underfilled Tuna Suit

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday refused to toss the bulk of a proposed class action accusing Trader Joe’s Co. of underfilling cans of tuna, saying the discount grocery chain was not covered by a special FDA permit freeing it from certain labeling requirements at the time the consumers' allegations were made.



U.S. District Judge Otis Wright II granted in part and denied in part Trader Joe’s motion to dismiss the proposed class’ latest complaint, while granting the consumers leave to amend their suit within 14...

