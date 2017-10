NYC Condo Project Scores $215M Bank Of The Ozarks Loan

Law360, Minneapolis (October 5, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Cape Advisors and Strategic Real Estate LLC has scored $215 million in construction financing from Bank of the Ozarks for a Manhattan luxury condo project that includes a retail component, according to an announcement Wednesday from borrower-side broker Eastern Consolidated.



The loan is for 537 Greenwich St., a 27-story, 170-unit project in Manhattan's so-called Special Hudson Square Zoning District.



Eastern Consolidated on Wednesday said the project is "shovel-ready." Strategic Real Estate, owned by China State Construction Engineering, is a new equity partner...

