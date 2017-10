Hotel Reservation Website Hit With Suit Over Hidden Fees

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers filed a breach of contract suit against the operators of hotel booking site Reservations.com on Wednesday, telling a Florida federal court that they duped customers into paying a hidden booking fee in violation of state and federal consumer protection laws.



Lead plaintiff Michael Marko claims Orlando-based Benjamin & Brothers LLC, whose partners Mahesh Chaddah and Yatin Patel do business as Reservations.com, charge a $14.99 hidden fee on each hotel room booked and maintain an “illusory” cancellation policy that has led to...

