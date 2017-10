LA County Can't Escape Home Health Care Workers' OT Suit

Law360, San Jose (October 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied the county of Los Angeles’ bid to toss a putative class action for 169,000 home health care employees over unpaid overtime wages, saying that the county government isn’t an arm of the state and thus not immune from the suit.



The 13-page order from U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson rejects the county’s assertion that it is entitled to sovereign immunity under the Eleventh Amendment as an arm of the state since it is only following through with a statutory...

