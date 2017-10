Calif. Appeals Court Revives Snoring Aid Class Action

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A California appellate panel on Wednesday reversed the dismissal of a class action alleging that a homeopathic snoring aid was nothing more than a sugar pill, saying that the lower court wrongly disregarded expert testimony that the snore remedy and homeopathy in general is ineffective.



The Fourth Appellate District panel said that, while the lower court didn’t expressly reject expert witness Dr. Lynn Willis’ testimony on the inefficacy of Green Pharmaceutical’s SnoreStop and homeopathy, it did disregard his testimony and mischaracterize parts of it in its...

