Wells Fargo To Refund Some Mortgage Rate Lock Fees

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo & Co. on Wednesday announced that it would refund customers who were wrongly charged for extending the lock on mortgage rates just a day after the bank’s chief executive mentioned the repayments at a contentious Senate hearing.



San Francisco-based Wells Fargo said that it would reach out to all customers who applied to lock in rates between Sept. 16, 2013, and Feb. 28, 2017, to determine whether they were improperly charged fees. Wells Fargo said in its announcement that approximately 110,000 borrowers were assessed...

