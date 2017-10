Consumers Sue J&J Unit Over Products' Hair Repair Claims

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Hair care products sold by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary have been misleading customers by claiming they can repair damaged hair when they actually can’t, a proposed class of consumers told a New York federal court on Wednesday.



Led by named plaintiff Ashlei McBride of New York City, the consumers said that Vogue has been improperly and deceptively marketing its Proganix “Repair” line of shampoo, conditioner and hair oil products. While the products claim they can repair damaged hair, they contain no ingredients that can actually...

