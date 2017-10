EPA Asks Court To Rethink Halting Superfund Cleanup Plan

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked a Rhode Island federal court Wednesday to reconsider its order pausing a groundwater cleanup plan at a Superfund site because it found the agency made decisions in developing the plan that violated the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act.



In a motion for reconsideration, the EPA told the court that a new order telling Emhart Industries Inc. to begin the cleanup process of the Centredale Manor Restoration Project Superfund site is warranted, saying the remedy plan is reasonable and...

