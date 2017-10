Cosby Accuser Asks 1st Circ. To Revive Defamation Suit

Law360, Boston (October 4, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A woman who says Bill Cosby raped her asked the First Circuit Wednesday to revive her defamation suit against the disgraced entertainer, arguing that Cosby had essentially called her a liar and a criminal when pushing back against her accusations.



Nevada resident Katherine McKee is one of scores of women who has accused Cosby of raping them. McKee came forward in a New York Daily News article in December 2014 saying that Cosby raped her in 1974 in a Detroit hotel room.



"This case is about...

