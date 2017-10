NCAA May Revamp Student-Athlete Transfer Rule

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT) -- The NCAA said Wednesday it might overhaul a Division I transfer policy that has been the subject of multiple antitrust suits, potentially preventing coaches and colleges from restricting financial aid to student-athletes who switch schools.



The association’s Division I Transfer working group met from Oct. 1 to 2 in Indianapolis, and the Division I Council could introduce legislation as soon as the 2017-2018 NCAA Division I legislative cycle, according to Wednesday's statement.



The working group surveyed more than 2,000 athletics administrators, faculty, and head coaches to...

