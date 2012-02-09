Insurer Buys More Time In Exxon Suit But Gets Scolding Too

By Rachel Graf

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge Wednesday expressed outrage at an insurer's request to extend by two hours and 14 minutes the deadline for filing an expert report in a coverage dispute involving ExxonMobil’s refinery equipment.

“OMG. Stop wasting the court’s time on this,” U.S. District Judge Vanessa D. Gilmore wrote on the amended order.

Last month, Liberty Insurance Corp. requested a roughly monthlong extension until Oct. 6 to designate experts, saying that an attorney who handled “day-to-day matters” resigned when many offices were closed after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas...
Case Information

Case Title

U.S. Metals, Inc. v. Liberty Insurance Corporation


Case Number

4:12-cv-00379

Court

Texas Southern

Nature of Suit

110(Insurance)

Judge

Judge Vanessa D Gilmore

Date Filed

February 9, 2012

