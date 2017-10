Thoratec Investors' Heart Device Suit Revived By 9th Circ

Law360, San Francisco (October 4, 2017, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel on Wednesday revived a putative securities class action against Thoratec Corp., finding that a lower court erred in dismissing the suit and that the shareholders had sufficient grounds for alleging that the company misled them by hiding risks associated with one of its heart devices.



In a two-page order, the panel said it was convinced plaintiff Bradley Cooper had been specific enough in his allegations that the company sat on data that the HeartMate II's blood-clotting rates had jumped from 2 percent to 8...

