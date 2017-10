‘Silver Lining’ Loss To Nordstrom Warrants No Fees: 9th Circ.

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday refused to hand over attorneys’ fees to two Nordstrom Inc. employees whose suit accusing the retailer of forcing employees to work too many consecutive days was tossed for lack of standing, rejecting their argument that the action produced a clarification of labor laws that benefited the public and merited the payment.



A three-judge panel without comment rejected arguments by Nordstrom employees Christopher Mendoza and Meagan Gordon that they deserved fees despite losing because even if the court found in their consolidated...

