High Court Asked To Review Removal Cancellation Condition

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian native asked the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a circuit split surrounding the implementation of the so-called stop-time rule, which relates to the period that an immigrant must continuously reside in the U.S. to be eligible for removal cancellation.



In a Sept. 27 petition for writ of certiorari, Wescley Fonseca Pereira argues that, in his case, the First Circuit relied on the incorrect administrative precedent of the Board of Immigration Appeals, which has found that the government can stop the clock on that waiting...

To view the full article, register now.